PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
Fallout from Tretter's resignation from NFLPA

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Bills activate DE Landon Jackson, cut P Jake Camarda

  
Published July 22, 2025 11:23 AM

Rookie defensive end Landon Jackson is ready to go at Bills camp.

Jackson was placed on the physically unable to report list a few days ago for undisclosed reasons, but the team announced that he has been activated from the list on Tuesday. Bills veterans are reporting to camp on Tuesday and the first full squad practice will take place on Wednesday.

Jackson was a third-round pick in April.

The Bills also announced that they have cut punter Jake Camarda, which leaves Brad Robbins as the only punter currently on the 90-man roster.

Wide receiver David White and tight end Matt Sokol were signed to the 90-man roster and wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi was waived to round out the day’s moves.