Bills put out the call for snow shovelers on Friday

The Bills are once again in the market for a few good snow shovelers.

The team is looking for people to come to Highmark Stadium at 2 p.m. ET on Friday in order to shovel snow ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. The Bills posted similar calls ahead of Monday’s game against the Steelers, but there was so much snow that the seating areas of the stadium remained covered for the victory.

Shovelers will be paid $20 an hour and are being asked to bring their own shovels if they haven them, although the team notes shovels will be provided for those who don’t.

Current forecasts for Buffalo call for snow on Thursday night and snow showers on Friday and Saturday, but there is not expected to be a storm of the size of the one that caused last week’s game to get postponed from Sunday to Monday.