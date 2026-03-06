 Skip navigation
Bills raise nearly $260 million from PSLs for new stadium

  
Published March 6, 2026 01:48 PM

The Buffalo Bills will pay for their stadium with, among other things, Personal Seat Licenses. It’s a fancy term for paying for the right to pay for season tickets.

And Bills fans are paying big money for that privilege.

Via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, the Bills have raised nearly $260 million in PSLs by selling more than 53,300 licenses. The total amount surpassed the stated goal of $225 million by 15 percent.

More than 1,300 PSLs remain available.

Obviously, $260 million is just a slice of the total price tag of $2.1 billion. But it’s better for those who will be using the facility to bear the cost of it than local taxpayers who’ll never attend a game there or watch one on TV.

The best outcome would be for the teams to pay for their own stadiums. As long, however, as someone else is willing to pay the bill, why not let them?