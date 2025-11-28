 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills rule out starting offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown

  
Published November 28, 2025 12:22 PM

The Bills will have backups starting on both ends of their offensive line against the Steelers on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Friday that left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown have been ruled out for this weekend. Dawkins has a concussion and Brown is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Ryan Van Demark will likely start at one spot with Tylan Grable a possibility for the other if he is activated from injured reserve.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow, knee) are also going to miss this week’s game. With those players ruled out, the statuses of wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) will be the big questions for Buffalo. McDermott said both players are set for limited practices on Friday.