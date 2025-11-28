Bills rule out starting offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown

The Bills will have backups starting on both ends of their offensive line against the Steelers on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Friday that left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown have been ruled out for this weekend. Dawkins has a concussion and Brown is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Ryan Van Demark will likely start at one spot with Tylan Grable a possibility for the other if he is activated from injured reserve.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow, knee) are also going to miss this week’s game. With those players ruled out, the statuses of wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) will be the big questions for Buffalo. McDermott said both players are set for limited practices on Friday.