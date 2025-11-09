 Skip navigation
Bills score with Keon Coleman 35-yard TD, trail Dolphins 16-6 in fourth quarter

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:20 PM

At long last, the Bills have gotten on the board.

Quarterback Josh Allen connected with Keon Coleman on a deep pass down the left sideline, with the receiver taking it in for a 35-yard touchdown.

But the two-point conversion was no good, keeping Miami’s two-possession lead with the score at 16-6.

It was Coleman’s third touchdown of the season. He now has three receptions for 46 yards on the day.

It was an eight-play, 98-yard drive for Buffalo to produce the team’s first points of Week 10. Though the team got into the red zone on its first second-half drive, Allen threw an interception to end the chance to score.

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been downgraded to out with a hamstring injury.