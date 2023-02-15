 Skip navigation
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Bills season ticket prices rise by average of 12 percent

  
Published February 15, 2023 02:36 AM
It will cost a bit more to see the Bills play their home games during the 2023 season.

The team announced their season ticket prices for the coming season on Tuesday and they are going up by an average of 12 percent over the cost of tickets for the 2022 season. The team notes that their prices still rank below the average prices for the league as a whole despite increased demand for tickets.

“While the price has gone up, the value proposition is that season tickets are now more desirable than ever,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said.

The Bills also announced that season ticket holders who renew their seats for the coming season will maintain priority status for tickets in the team’s new stadium. That building is expected to open for business in 2026.