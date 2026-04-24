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Bills select Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker at No. 35 overall

  
Published April 24, 2026 07:22 PM

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane didn’t make a pick on the first day of the NFL draft. He traded out of the first round but ended up with two more selections.

The Bills now have nine picks, including No. 35 overall.

They used that choice on Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker, who had 21.5 sacks and 41.5 tackles for loss in his three seasons.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is switching the Bills from a 4-3 base to a 3-4, and the team likely will use most of its picks in helping him retool the defense.

The Bills also need help at inside linebacker, nose tackle and outside cornerback.