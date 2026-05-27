Bills sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The Bills signed inside linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced.

Flannigan-Fowles joins the team in the middle of their organized team activities.

He played for the Giants during the 2025 season, appearing in 10 games with three starts. Flannigan-Fowles spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers.

He played 73 games with seven starts with San Francisco, registering 96 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and one sack.

Flannigan-Fowles entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Arizona.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo released wide receiver Max Tomczak.