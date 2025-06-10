Bills sign LB Shaq Thompson to one-year deal

The Bills have added a player on defense.

Buffalo announced on Tuesday that the club has signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to a one-year deal.

Thompson, 31, had spent his entire career with the Panthers, where he was coached by Bills head coach Sean McDermott as Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

The linebacker has played just six games over the last two seasons due to injury. He suffered a broken fibula early in the 2023 season and a torn Achilles early on in 2024.

A first-round pick in 2015, Thompson has recorded 12.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, 26 passes defensed, and three interceptions in 123 career games.