Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
Irsay's daughters take on Colts ownership
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers' only option

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Bills sign LB Shaq Thompson to one-year deal

  
Published June 10, 2025 11:44 AM

The Bills have added a player on defense.

Buffalo announced on Tuesday that the club has signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to a one-year deal.

Thompson, 31, had spent his entire career with the Panthers, where he was coached by Bills head coach Sean McDermott as Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

The linebacker has played just six games over the last two seasons due to injury. He suffered a broken fibula early in the 2023 season and a torn Achilles early on in 2024.

A first-round pick in 2015, Thompson has recorded 12.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, 26 passes defensed, and three interceptions in 123 career games.