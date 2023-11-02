Bills sign Linval Joseph, place Kaiir Elam on IR

Earlier this week, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane mentioned that the team had been looking at adding a defensive tackle.

Now the team has made that move official.

Buffalo has signed veteran Linval Joseph, the team announced on Thursday.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Joseph’s one-year deal is worth up to $3.72 million.

Joseph, 35, started eight games for the Eagles last year after signing with the club in November. He was on the field for 38 percent of the snaps in games he played. He recorded 20 total tackles with a half-sack in the regular season along with a tackle and a fumble recovery in the postseason.

A Giants second-round pick in the 2010 draft, Joesph helped New York win Super Bowl XLVI over New England in his second season. Joseph played 88 games over six years for Minnesota before joining the Chargers in 2020 for two seasons.

As a corresponding roster move, the Bills have placed cornerback Kaiir Elam on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He’ll miss at least the next four games.