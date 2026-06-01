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Bills sign WR Mac Dalena, waive CB Daryl Porter

  
Published June 1, 2026 01:02 PM

The Bills announced a couple of roster moves on Monday.

They have signed wide receiver Mac Dalena to their 90-man roster. Cornerback Daryl Porter was waived in a corresponding move.

Dalena signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted last year and had two catches in the preseason before getting cut in August. He spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad and was on the Jets’ roster this offseason.

Dalena had 126 catches, 1,761 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns while at Fresno State.

Porter was also undrafted in 2025. He signed with the Bills and spent time with the Steelers before returning to Buffalo.