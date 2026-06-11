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Bills sign WRs Deven Thompkins, Max Tomczak

  
Published June 11, 2026 04:18 PM

The Bills made five roster moves on Thursday.

They signed wide receivers Deven Thompkins and Max Tomczak, waived cornerback Dorian Strong with a non-football injury, waived/injured running back Desmond Reid and waived wide receiver Gabriel Benyard.

Thompkins is entering his fifth year in the NFL and was a minicamp invite with the Bills this week. The Utah State product made a memorable play on Wednesday, laying out to secure a deep touchdown pass from quarterback Shane Buechele.

Thompkins previously played for the Falcons (2025), Panthers (2024) and Buccaneers (2022-23). He has 42 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career.

Tomczak rejoins the Bills after signing with the team in May as an undrafted free agent. He spent his four-year collegiate career with Youngstown State. In 49 career games, Tomczak totaled a school-record 225 receptions, 3,024 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.