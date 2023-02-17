Bills sign Zayne Anderson to a two-year deal
Published February 17, 2023 11:16 AM
The Bills signed safety Zayne Anderson to a two-year deal Friday, the team announced.
Anderson spent the past two seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in seven regular-season games and three postseason games.
Anderson has one tackle in 110 special teams snaps. He has never played a down on defense.
In 2021, he went undrafted out of BYU, where he played as a hybrid linebacker/defensive back for the Cougars.
He totaled 162 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles during his collegiate career.