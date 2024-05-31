Bills sign Olympic gold medal wrestler Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson won an Olympic gold medal in wrestling in Tokyo and he will now try his hand at life in the NFL.

The Bills announced Steveson’s signing on Friday. He worked out for the Bills recently — ESPN reports it was his first time wearing a pair of cleats — and is going to be working with the team’s defensive linemen.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson said. “I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [General Manager] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

Steveson returned to school at Minnesota after winning gold and won national titles in 2021 and 2022. He was signed to the WWE for several years, but was released by the company earlier this month.

Bob Hayes is the only NFL player to win a Super Bowl and an Olympic gold medal. Hayes won the 100 meters and was part of the U.S. 4X100 team in the 1964 games in Tokyo. If all goes really well in Buffalo, Steveson could join him as a winner in both Japan and in the states.

The Bills released punter Matt Haack in a corresponding move.