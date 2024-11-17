 Skip navigation
Bills’ stadium cost mushrooms to $2.1 billion

  
Published November 17, 2024 01:51 PM

When a new stadium is being built, it never comes in under budget. It almost always coming in over budget.

In Buffalo, the new Bills stadium is already well over budget.

Via the Associated Press, the construction expenses have ballooned by $560 million. To $2.1 billion.

The Bills are responsible for all expenses beyond the original estimate of $1.54 billion. That means the Bills will now pay $1.2 billion for the stadium. That’s only $200,000 less than Terry and Kim Pegula paid for the entire team, 10 years ago.

Some of the cash could come from ongoing efforts to sell up to 25 percent of the franchise.