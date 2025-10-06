 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Bills start third quarter with Josh Allen TD pass, lead Patriots 10-6

  
Published October 5, 2025 10:16 PM

After an ugly, penalty-filled first half, the Bills got down to business to begin the third quarter.

Quarterback Josh Allen connected with Curtis Samuel on a 6-yard touchdown pass to give Buffalo a 10-6 lead over New England.

The score capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive that took 5:39 off the clock.

The Bills did not face a third down on the possession, with Allen methodically moving the club down the field. The biggest chunk came on the second play of the possession, with an Allen pass to Dalton Kincaid going for 20 yards.

Allen is now 14-of-17 passing on the night for 147 yards with a touchdown. He’s also rushed five times for 35 yards.