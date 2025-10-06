Bills start third quarter with Josh Allen TD pass, lead Patriots 10-6

After an ugly, penalty-filled first half, the Bills got down to business to begin the third quarter.

Quarterback Josh Allen connected with Curtis Samuel on a 6-yard touchdown pass to give Buffalo a 10-6 lead over New England.

The score capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive that took 5:39 off the clock.

The Bills did not face a third down on the possession, with Allen methodically moving the club down the field. The biggest chunk came on the second play of the possession, with an Allen pass to Dalton Kincaid going for 20 yards.

Allen is now 14-of-17 passing on the night for 147 yards with a touchdown. He’s also rushed five times for 35 yards.