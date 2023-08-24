Bills starters will play in preseason finale vs. Bears

The Bills’ first units will get a little more work before the season begins.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that Buffalo’s starters will play in Saturday’s preseason finale against Chicago. But McDermott added that he doesn’t have a set amount of time they’ll be in the game.

“It’s just what I feel like is best for the team right now,” McDermott said. “Every preseason is a little bit different based on where guys are and where the team is. So, they’re going to play this week. I feel like it’s best for where we’re at right now.”

While the first unit didn’t play in the preseason opener, quarterback Josh Allen was on the field for 16 snaps in last week’s matchup with the Steelers. Allen finished 7-of-10 passing for 64 yards. The Bills punted on each of the three possessions, going three-and-out on two of them.

After Saturday’s matchup, the Bills won’t play until Sept. 11 when they take on the Jets for Monday Night Football to cap Week One.