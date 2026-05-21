Bills TE Dalton Kincaid passed on knee surgery, feels “best I’ve felt in my career”

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has dealt with a PCL injury to his left knee for the last two seasons, but he did not have surgery to address the tear this offseason.

Kincaid said this week that doctors “advised against it” and prescribed “setting a good foundation for strength around the knee to support it” instead of having an operation. The result of going that route has been positive for Kincaid thus far.

“I’d say it’s probably the best I’ve felt in my career at this point in the year,” Kincaid said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Just not having those thoughts of the knee, especially last year. At this point, I feel really good. I’m not even thinking about it out there.”

Kincaid had 73 catches while appearing in every game as a rookie, but the 2023 first-rounder has only added 83 catches while missing nine games over the last two seasons.

The Bills showed faith in what the future holds for Kincaid when they exercised their option on his contract for the 2027 season. If Kincaid can stay on the field, there’s a good chance that will look like a wise decision.