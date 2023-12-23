Bills to elevate Leonard Fournette for Saturday’s game against Chargers

It may not be the playoffs, but Lenny is getting ready to make his season debut.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bills are elevating running back Leonard Fournette for Saturday night’s game against the Chargers.

Fournette, 28, joined Buffalo’s practice squad on Oct. 31 after spending the last three seasons with the Buccaneers. In 16 games with nine starts last season, he recorded 668 yards rushing with three touchdowns. He also caught 73 passes for 523 yards with three TDs.

With Buffalo running back Ty Johnson questionable with a shoulder injury, Fournette should provide some depth behind James Cook — who totaled 221 yards from scrimmage with two TDs in last week’s win over Dallas.