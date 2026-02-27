Bills to sign Sam Franklin to three-year deal

Safety Sam Franklin will be sticking around Buffalo.

Franklin joined the Bills late last summer and appeared in all 19 games that the team played during the 2025 season. He’s set to play in a lot more games for them because Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he’s agreed to a three-year deal with the team.

The contract is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million with $5 million set to come Franklin’s way in the first two seasons.

Franklin saw almost all of his playing time on special teams in 2025 and had 13 tackles on the year. He was also a core special teamer over five seasons in Carolina before moving on last year.