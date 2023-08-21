Bills to sign Ty Johnson

The Bills are adding a running back.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Buffalo will sign Ty Johnson.

Johnson, a Lions sixth-round pick in 2019, had re-signed with the Jets in March after appearing in all 17 games for the club last season. But he suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out during the offseason. He was released with a non-football injury designation in April. But, per Fowler, Johnson has been medically cleared.

Johnson played 42 percent of special teams snaps and 16 percent of offensive snaps last year. He rushed for 160 yards with a touchdown and caught 12 passes for 88 yards.

In 2021, Johnson caught 34 passes for 372 yards with two touchdowns in 16 games. He also rushed for 238 yards with two TDs.

With Nyheim Hines out for the season, the Bills have been on the hunt for a third-down back and Johnson could potentially fill that role.