 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills trade up to No. 25, take Dalton Kincaid

  
Published April 27, 2023 07:10 PM
nbc_pft_michaelmayer_230427
April 27, 2023 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether Michael Mayer or Dalton Kincaid deserve to be the top TE of the 2023 NFL Draft class and outline potential landing spots.

The Bills traded up to the No. 25 spot in the first round on Thursday night and they used their newly acquired pick to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid is the first tight end to be picked in this year’s draft. He caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his final college season and his addition gives Bills quarterback Josh Allen another weapon to use as they try for another AFC East title.

Dawson Knox is also at tight end in Buffalo while Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis lead the way at wide receiver.

Jacksonville previously owned the 25th pick as a result of trading out of No. 24 in a deal with the Giants. They picked up two picks the NFC East club and got No. 27 and a fourth-round selection from Buffalo.