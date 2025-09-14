Bills up 20-3 over Jets at halftime

The Jets offense was better than many people expected it to be in Week 1, but they haven’t found the same groove against Buffalo in Week 2.

James Cook ran for two touchdowns, including a 44-yarder, to push the Bills to a 20-3 lead at MetLife Stadium. The Jets, on the other hand, have picked up just 78 yards of offense through the first 30 minutes of play.

Cook has 10 carries for 83 yards overall and the Bills have 147 yards on the ground at the break. Josh Allen has 47 of them, but he’s just 8-of-16 for 70 yards through the air.

Allen briefly left the game to have trainers stop a bloody nose that he suffered at the end of a short run late in the first quarter. Mitchell Trubisky completed a 32-yard pass while Allen was out, but Allen quickly returned with gauze in a nostril to take care of the bleeding.

Justin Fields has run five times for 49 yards, but lost a fumble, took a sack, and went 2-of-8 through the air in the first half. They’ll need to find a better approach after the break if they’re going to have any chance of making a game of this one.