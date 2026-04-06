Bills want to open new stadium in prime time

With or without a new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are always ready for prime time. With a new home to be officially christened in September, the Bills want it to happen under the lights.

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, team COO Pete Guelli said the Bills have informed the NFL of their desire to launch the new Highmark Stadium in a “prime-time spotlight.”

“We’ve already been approached by networks that would like to have it,” Guelli said. “We’re just trying to work through that. It’s really a league decision. . . . However it’s set up, we’re going to make sure that home opener is a big event.”

The prime-time packages are currently held by NBC, ESPN, and Prime Video. The opening game could happen on the Sunday night or Monday night of Week 1, or on the Thursday, Sunday, or Monday night of Week 2.

In theory, the home opener also could be delayed until Week 3. While that would result in the Bills starting the season with two road games, they’ll play eight home games and nine road games in 2026.

Last year, four NFC teams having nine road games and eight home games — the 49ers, Giants, Buccaneers, and Panthers — started the season with two road games.