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Bills won’t close the door on Tre’Davious White’s return

  
Published April 21, 2026 08:50 AM

Cornerback Tre’Davious White remains a free agent, but he could still wind up back where he played in 2025.

White spent seven seasons with the Bills before moving on to split the 2024 season between the Rams and Ravens. He returned to Buffalo last April and started all 18 games he played over the regular season and playoffs.

During a Monday press conference, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that the team is open to bringing the veteran back although nothing is likely to happen until they get through the draft.

“Yeah, I mean, we love Tre’Davious,” Beane said. “I think at this point, you know, we’re waiting through the draft and probably he is as well. You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back here to Buffalo.”

White had 46 tackles and an interceptions over his 18 appearances last season.