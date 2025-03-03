Bills won’t tender TE Quintin Morris as a restricted free agent

The Bills are set to allow tight end Quintin Morris to hit the open market next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have decided not to tender Morris a contract as a restricted free agent. Unless they sign him to another deal, that will make him an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

The lowest restricted free agent tender this year is $3.263 million and would give the team to match any outside offer without getting any compensation if they opted not to match it.

Morris had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown last season and has 15 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 45 career games.