Bills WR Khalil Shakir: We can spin a wheel and find a playmaker on offense

There have been points in the past when the Bills have struggled to find players to step up on offense beyond Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, but that was not an issue on Thursday night.

Allen ran for a touchdown and threw scoring passes to wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dalton Kincaid and James Cook ran 14 times for 67 yards while wide receiver Khalil Shakir had six catches for a team-high 92 football yards. Davis caught nine passes, Kincaid had five catches and Diggs posted nine catches for 70 yards in the 24-18 home win over the Buccaneers.

Allen said the offense was in “a good spot” because of how they spread the ball around and Shakir said it was the right approach because of who the team is able to put on the field.

“It felt good to get more touches. I think Diggs has said it before. You can spin a wheel and stop it at any time with the playmakers we have and anybody is going to make a play,” Shakir said, via the team’s website.

The Bills are mentioned as a team that could look to make an addition before Tuesday’s trade deadline, so the pool could get even deeper. If it doesn’t, the way everyone performed against the Bucs will likely be a leading reason why they stand pat.