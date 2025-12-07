 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Blake Corum TD run gives Rams 10-7 lead over Cardinals

  
Published December 7, 2025 04:59 PM

Blake Corum has scored a touchdown for the second game in a row and the Rams are on top of the Cardinals.

Corum’s 2-yard touchdown has Los Angeles up 10-7 late in the first quarter against Arizona.

After the Cardinals quickly scored a touchdown with a five-play drive to open the game, the Rams ran it effectively to get down to the red zone in response. But three consecutive incompletions on first-, second-, and third-and-goal led the club to settle for a 26-yard field goal.

But it didn’t take too long for L.A. to get back in the lead. Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua on passes of 18 and 32 yards to put the Rams in Arizona territory.

Then Corum ran it three consecutive times, with his final attempt there being a 2-yard touchdown.

Through two drivers, Corum has six carries for 48 yards with Kyren Williams has three carries for 30 yards.