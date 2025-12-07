Blake Corum TD run gives Rams 10-7 lead over Cardinals

Blake Corum has scored a touchdown for the second game in a row and the Rams are on top of the Cardinals.

Corum’s 2-yard touchdown has Los Angeles up 10-7 late in the first quarter against Arizona.

After the Cardinals quickly scored a touchdown with a five-play drive to open the game, the Rams ran it effectively to get down to the red zone in response. But three consecutive incompletions on first-, second-, and third-and-goal led the club to settle for a 26-yard field goal.

But it didn’t take too long for L.A. to get back in the lead. Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua on passes of 18 and 32 yards to put the Rams in Arizona territory.

Then Corum ran it three consecutive times, with his final attempt there being a 2-yard touchdown.

Through two drivers, Corum has six carries for 48 yards with Kyren Williams has three carries for 30 yards.