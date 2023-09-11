Blocked field goal return for a touchdown gives Cowboys early 6-0 lead

A beautiful opening drive by the Giants ended in a nightmare.

The Giants faced a third-and-two at the Dallas 8 when Andrew Thomas was penalized for a false start. Then, rookie center John Michael Schmitz Jr. snapped the ball low and by quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones fell on the fumble just before Micah Parsons landed on him, but the play lost 14 yards.

Graham Gano was sent out to attempt a 45-yard field goal and Juanyeh Thomas leaped over the line and blocked it. Noah Igbinoghene, recently acquired from the Dolphins in a trade, picked it up on the run and went 58 yards for a touchdown.

Cowboys rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey badly missed the extra point wide left, leaving Dallas holding an early 6-0 lead.