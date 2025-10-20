Bo Nix: 33 points in the fourth quarter is kind of insane

The Broncos were losing to the Giants 19-0 at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday and they were down 26-8 when the clock moved under six minutes, which was not a state of affairs that normally leads to a win.

As mentioned during the broadcast of the game, the last 1,602 teams down 18 points at that point in a game went on to lose. The Broncos ended that streak by scoring 25 points, including Wil Lutz’s game-winning field goal as time expired. The 33-32 win marked the first time in NFL history that a team scored that many points after being shut out for three quarters and quarterback Bo Nix was right in the middle of the tidal wave.

Nix threw two touchdowns and ran for two other scores during a quarter that he was still trying to wrap his head around in a postgame press conference.

“Just takes a few plays, a few moments, a few guys making plays,” Nix said. “A few pieces of encouragement by guys. I don’t even know how we scored 33 points in a quarter, that’s kind of insane. It’s just whatever we had to get done, we did it. It was a full team effort. Just play after play by guys. You want to see it done earlier, but whatever it takes. By any means necessary.”

The Broncos offense never got in gear in Week 6 against the Jets, but they won that game too and stacking victories should make ironing out the rough patches in their game a lot more enjoyable this week.