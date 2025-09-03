Bo Nix one of eight captains for the Broncos

The Broncos have named their captains for the 2025 season.

In a vote of the players, safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive tackle D.J. Jones, kicker Wil Lutz, guard Quinn Meinerz, quarterback Bo Nix, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide receiver Courtland Sutton will serve as captains for the season.

Coach Sean Payton announced the choices Wednesday after practice.

Sutton is a captain for the fifth consecutive season, while Lutz, Meinerz, Nix, Singleton and Surtain are captains for a second year in a row. Singleton also was a captain for the Eagles earlier in his career.

Jones, who re-signed with the team this offseason, is a captain for the first time in his career. Hufanga is also a first-time captain after joining the Broncos in free agency.