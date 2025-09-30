Bo Nix runs for 6-yard TD to give Broncos 7-3 lead

Bo Nix scored his first rushing touchdown of the season.

His 6-yard run on third down gave the Broncos a 7-3 lead over the Bengals with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Broncos went three-and-out on their first possession, but rolled 64 yards in nine plays for the game’s first touchdown.

Nix is 3-for-5 for 43 yards with a 26-yard completion to Adam Trautman and a 12-yarder to Courtland Sutton.

The Bengals stalled at the Denver 8 on their first drive, and Evan McPherson kicked a chip-shot, 26-yard field goal.