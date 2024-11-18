Bo Nix throws four TDs, Broncos rout Falcons 38-6

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has had a number of strong games during his rookie season, but Sunday’s effort against the Falcons was his best yet.

Nix threw a touchdown pass to cap the first possession of the game and added three more over the rest of the afternoon to propel the Broncos to a 38-6 win. Nix finished the day 28-of-33 for 304 yards and both the completion percentage and the passing yards were single-game highs for him this season.

Nix spread the wealth by completing passes to nine different receivers and four different receivers scored touchdowns against Atlanta. Neither Courtland Sutton nor Devaughn Vele were in that group, but they combined to catch 11 passes for 144 yards during the win.

The Falcons offense had no such success. Kirk Cousins failed to throw a touchdown for the second game in a row and he wound up taking a seat in the fourth quarter so first-round pick Michael Penix could get some playing time. Penix was 2-of-4 for 24 yards and the Falcons managed just 226 yards during their visit to Denver.

Atlanta is now 6-5 and they are off in Week 12. The Broncos are also 6-5 and will be in Las Vegas to continue their push for a playoff spot. With games against the Browns and Colts on deck after the Raiders, it looks like a good opportunity for Nix and company to make a run that puts them good shape for the postseason.