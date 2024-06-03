Bobby Slowik on Stefon Diggs: He’s like C.J. Stroud, will do anything to win a game

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ arrival in Houston has helped raise the expectations for the Texans this season, but any success on the field will be predicated on getting Diggs and quarterback C.J. Stroud on the same page this offseason.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said that process is off to a good start on one front. Slowik said that Diggs “has been great to work with” so far this spring and noted that the wideout is “so competitive” on the field. Slowik said that is something Diggs has in common with Stroud.

“He is a lot like our quarterback in that he will do absolutely anything necessary to win the game, whether he doesn’t have the ball, he has the ball in his hands, at all times he is in between the white lines and doing everything he can to win,” Slowik said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He is a good route runner. He has all the receiver traits you can ask for, but what jumps out to me and what fits with us and what we are always engaged with is how competitive guys are, how tough they are, and the style play they have.”

Diggs and the Bills weren’t able to get over the hump during his time in Buffalo, but the Texans are hoping that pairing the veteran wideout with Stroud and the rest of the roster works out a bit better in Houston.