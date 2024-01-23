Bobby Slowik to have second interviews with Commanders, Falcons

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is set to have a pair of second interviews this week, starting with a team in the NFC East.

Slowik will have an in-person interview with the Commanders on Tuesday night, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He’ll then have a second interview with the Falcons later this week.

Slowik, 36, just completed his first season as Houston’s offensive coordinator, calling plays for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. One of the top offensive rookie of the year contenders, Stroud completed 64 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

The Texans finished No. 12 in total yards and No. 13 in points scored.

Slowik has also drawn interest from the Panthers and Seahawks. While he interviewed with the Titans as well, Tennessee has elected to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.