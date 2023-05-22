Bobby Wagner returns to being “the guy” for the Seahawks

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is the only player from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII championship team still playing for the team.

“That definitely crosses your mind ,” Wagner said Monday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But it’s an evolution. I always felt like I was going to be one of the ones, God willing, who got to be around for a long time. And so here we are.”

Wagner is entering his 12th season, having played 10 of the previous 11 with the Seahawks. He spent last season with the Rams, with the parting from the Seahawks less than cordial, but he signed back as a free agent this offseason after both sides moved on from last year.

“Feels good to be back,” Wagner said. “Nice to be back in 54. Nice to be back in some beautiful weather. It’s cool.”

Wagner made second-team All-Pro last season, though he didn’t make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2013. He added more yoga and basketball to his offseason program and said he feels as “good” as ever.

“Did some different things to get in better shape and just trying to continue to play at a high level and try to perform and show people that it can be done,” Wagner, 32, said.

Wagner expects to again wear the “green dot” as the team’s defensive play-caller, saying, “A lot of people can have the green dot, but I will be the guy for sure.”

He is “the guy” for the Seahawks again, back home where he belongs.