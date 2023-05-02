 Skip navigation
Brad Holmes on potential Jared Goff extension: We’re in a good place right now

  
Published May 2, 2023 05:50 AM
May 1, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Lions’ move to draft Hendon Hooker in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft and discuss what this means for Jared Goff’s future in Detroit.

The Lions selected quarterback Hendon Hooker in the second round of last week’s draft, but that doesn’t mean the team has soured on Jared Goff.

Goff has two seasons remaining on his contract but that could change. The quarterback said last month that nothing has been brought to his attention when it comes to a new deal, and General Manager Brad Holmes said on Tuesday that the Lions have had some in-house conversations about it. But it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent.

“Yeah, we’ve had internal dialogue there and we’ve had a dialogue with his agent,” Holmes said in an interview on 97.1 The Ticket. “We’re in a good place right now .”

Goff, 28, has cap hits of $31 million and $31.7 million over the next two seasons and his average annual salary of $33.5 million now ranks 12th among quarterbacks.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Goff completed 65 percent of his passes in 2022 for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022.