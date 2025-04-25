 Skip navigation
Brad Holmes: We’ve never entertained trade offers for Jameson Williams

  
Published April 25, 2025 12:43 AM

Lions receiver Jameson Williams is heading into his fourth season after registering his first 1,000-yard year in 2024.

But recently, there’s been some chatter that Detroit could trade the young receiver.

General Manager Brad Holmes shot that down in his press conference after selecting defensive tackle Tyler Williams in the first round on Thursday night.

“That’s something that we have never entertained,” Holmes said. “I don’t know where that report came from. But that’s not a conversation that me and Dan [Campbell have] ever had.”

Holmes has said that it’s likely the club will exercise Williams’ fifth-year option this spring.

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Williams has caught 83 passes for 1,396 yards with 10 touchdowns in his 33 career games. He’s also taken 15 carries for 130 yards with two scores.

Williams had 58 receptions for 1,001 yards with seven TDs last season.