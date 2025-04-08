 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Braden Smith dealt with severe OCD in 2024

  
Published April 8, 2025 12:52 PM

In December, the Colts placed right tackle Braden Smith on the non-football illness list. There was no mention of the nature of the illness.

Smith has now gone public with his condition.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star has the story. Smith suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, which manifested itself in the form of religious scrupulosity.

After playing 761 snaps in 12 games last season, Smith and his wife decided that he needed professional care.

“I was physically present, but I was nowhere to be found,” Smith told Erickson. “I did not care about playing football. I didn’t care about hanging out with my family, with my wife, with my newborn son. . . . I [felt like I] was a month away from putting a bullet through my brain.”

It started in March 2024, when his Christian beliefs got out of whack.

“There’s the actual, real, true, living God,” Smith told Erickson. “And then there’s my OCD god, and the OCD god is this condemning [deity. It’s like every wrong move you make, it’s like smacking the ruler against his hand. ‘Another bad move like that and you’re out of here.’”

Smith stayed at a facility in Colorado for 48 days. He later went to Mexico for igobaine treatment.

His OCD has moved from severe to mild. And he has returned to the Colts.

“Getting Braden Smith back, and he’s in a great spot,” Colts G.M. Chris Ballard told Erickson. “I think people forget how good Braden is.”

More important than being good, Smith seems to be getting better.

Here’s the best part. By sharing his story, Smith could encourage others who are suffering silently to get help.