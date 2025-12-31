 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bradley Chubb is the AFC defensive player of the week for the second time in his career

  
Published December 31, 2025 12:15 PM

Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb had a big hand in his team’s upset win over the Buccaneers last Sunday.

Chubb sacked Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield twice during Miami’s 20-17 win. Mayfield lost the ball on Chubb’s second fumble and defensive end Quinton Bell recovered it for one of three takeaways the Dolphins defense recorded in the win.

Chubb was credited with three overall tackles during the win. He has 46 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Chubb has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week in recognition of that performance. It is the second time he has received the award.