Bradley Chubb is the AFC defensive player of the week for the second time in his career

Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb had a big hand in his team’s upset win over the Buccaneers last Sunday.

Chubb sacked Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield twice during Miami’s 20-17 win. Mayfield lost the ball on Chubb’s second fumble and defensive end Quinton Bell recovered it for one of three takeaways the Dolphins defense recorded in the win.

Chubb was credited with three overall tackles during the win. He has 46 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Chubb has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week in recognition of that performance. It is the second time he has received the award.