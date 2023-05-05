Brady Christensen: If we can give Bryce Young time to do his thing, it will be incredible

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brady Christensen: If we can give Bryce Young time to do his thing, it will be incredible

  
Published May 5, 2023 09:31 AM

Before the Panthers decided on Bryce Young as their quarterback of the future, they spent some time building up the offensive line that will be playing in front of him.

During the 2022 offseason, the Panthers signed center Bradley Bozeman and right guard Austin Corbett as free agents before they drafted left tackle Ickey Ekonwu and left guard Brady Christensen in the first three rounds. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been in town since 2017 and he signed an extension in 2021, so it appears the team was focused on making sure their eventual quarterback would be well protected.

Ekonwu said the offensive line will do “everything we can do to ease” Young’s transition to the professional game and Christensen said he thinks their success will directly contribute to Young thriving early in his career.

“I think it’s a great plan ,” Christensen said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “As a rookie quarterback, it’s a tough gig. If we can just give him time so he can do his thing, it’s gonna be incredible. . . . I feel like some of those rookie quarterbacks, they’re not in the perfect situation. But I feel like [Young] is coming in and really [has] a lot of talent around him to help him out, so he’s not trying to do it all himself.”

The Panthers say there’s no timeline for making Young the starter, but first overall picks don’t sit for long and having a capable offensive line will make it much easier for the team to let Young learn on the job.