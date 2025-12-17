 Skip navigation
Brady Cook to start at QB for Jets, Tyrod Taylor or Justin Fields will be No. 2

  
Published December 17, 2025 02:29 PM

Brady Cook will get another start at quarterback for the Jets this week.

Head coach Aaron Glenn announced that Cook will be in the starting lineup against the Saints on Sunday. Cook was 22-of-33 for 176 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in last Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Cook moved into the first team because Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields were sidelined by injuries. Glenn said that they are both set to practice this week, but that he wants to continue to evaluate the undrafted rookie while explaining while Cook will start.

Either Taylor or Fields will serve as Cook’s backup on Sunday and, assuming they’re both healthy enough to play, the other would be the emergency third quarterback.