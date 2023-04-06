Brandin Cooks: CeeDee Lamb and I have no ego, I told him I’m coming to help

Newly arrived Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks and last year’s No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb don’t see themselves as competing for catches.

Cooks says he reached out to Lamb when he was traded and they’re both on the same page about what kind of passing game they can create with Dak Prescott.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league but you at last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” Cooks said on Adam Schefter’s podcast, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help .’ Like, there’s no ego. And same thing with Michael Gallup. And then you talk about Dak, his competitive nature, the way that he goes about his work, you hear about it from teammates or ex-teammates, the way that he carries himself, I’m truly excited to be able to play with a guy that who is hungry to get better.”

Lamb was targeted on 156 passes last season, by far the most of his career, but if he gets fewer targets this season because Cooks is around, he’ll be OK with that as long as the Cowboys are winning.