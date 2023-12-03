Brandon Aiyuk TD puts 49ers up 7-6 over Eagles

There was nothing doing on the 49ers’ first two offensive possessions on Sunday, but they finally got into a groove on their third try.

Brock Purdy completed six passes, including a two-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Officials reviewed the catch to make sure Aiyuk didn’t lose it when he hit the ground and upheld the call.

Aiyuk had three catches for 23 yards on the drive. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle also had big gains to help the Niners down the field.

The Eagles drove the ball into the red zone twice in the first quarter, but couldn’t score touchdowns and they now trail 7-6 as a result.