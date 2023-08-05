Brandon Aiyuk: We feel like nobody can beat us

The 49ers have talent all over the field. On the offensive side, they have playmakers in Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle for Kyle Shanahan to utilize.

If the 49ers stay healthy, they will be hard to stop.

“Today was one of our first move-the-ball periods,” Aiyuk said Friday on KNBR, via 49erswebzone.com. “A couple of play sequences where we’re going on drives, and we’re out there looking like we got guys all over the place. You’ve got George making a play on first down, throw the ball to Deebo on second, [Jauan Jennings] in the slot, Christian in the backfield. It really doesn’t matter.

“But we’re just feeling like as long as we do what we have to do, and . . . come with the mindset that we can’t be beaten, we feel like nobody can beat us.”

The only question seems to be: Can the 49ers keep everyone happy?

Aiyuk had a career year last year with 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns and wants more this season.

“I do feel like I’m going to take off,” he said. “I feel like this offense—I was talking to my dad—I feel like I was made to play receiver in this offense right now. That’s how [comfortable] I feel within this offense. So just looking to take it wherever I can take it to.”