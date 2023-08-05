 Skip navigation
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men's basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar's 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_fedexcupplayoffsdisc_230804.jpg
Glover, Griffin discuss FedEx Cup Playoffs changes
nbc_golf_pga_thomasbirdie16_230804.jpg
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

nbc_golf_gc_henleydisc_230804.jpg
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_fedexcupplayoffsdisc_230804.jpg
Glover, Griffin discuss FedEx Cup Playoffs changes
nbc_golf_pga_thomasbirdie16_230804.jpg
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brandon Aiyuk: We feel like nobody can beat us

  
Published August 4, 2023 10:03 PM

The 49ers have talent all over the field. On the offensive side, they have playmakers in Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle for Kyle Shanahan to utilize.

If the 49ers stay healthy, they will be hard to stop.

“Today was one of our first move-the-ball periods,” Aiyuk said Friday on KNBR, via 49erswebzone.com. “A couple of play sequences where we’re going on drives, and we’re out there looking like we got guys all over the place. You’ve got George making a play on first down, throw the ball to Deebo on second, [Jauan Jennings] in the slot, Christian in the backfield. It really doesn’t matter.

“But we’re just feeling like as long as we do what we have to do, and . . . come with the mindset that we can’t be beaten, we feel like nobody can beat us.”

The only question seems to be: Can the 49ers keep everyone happy?

Aiyuk had a career year last year with 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns and wants more this season.

“I do feel like I’m going to take off,” he said. “I feel like this offense—I was talking to my dad—I feel like I was made to play receiver in this offense right now. That’s how [comfortable] I feel within this offense. So just looking to take it wherever I can take it to.”