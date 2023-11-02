Brandon Aubrey named NFC special teams player of the month

The Cowboys have gotten plenty out of their rookie kicker this season and he’s being recognized for his performance.

Brandon Aubrey has been named the NFC special teams player of the month for October.

Aubrey hit all eight of his field goals during the month, including two from more than 50 yards. According to the league, he was the only kicker in the conference to convert at least 10 PATs, eight field goals, and two field goals of at least 50 yards without a miss from Weeks 4-8.

Overall this season, Aubrey is 18-of-18 on field goals and 17-of-18 on extra points. He’s also sent 43-of-44 kickoffs for touchbacks.