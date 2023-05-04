 Skip navigation
Brandon Beane glad Josh Allen plans to be "a little bit smarter" when running this season

  
Published May 4, 2023 01:09 PM
nbc_pft_kincaid_230428
April 28, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Bills’ move to trade up for Dalton Kincaid, after four WRs were selected in a row, and examine how Buffalo will look to utilize the TE.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said recently that he’s learning that he needs to adapt and change his style of play as he gets older and that one adaptation will be to “get down, slide and live to fight another down ” on some of his rushing attempts.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, General Manager Brandon Beane says it’s his job to make sure that Allen is getting the protection and targets he needs in order to stay in good condition throughout the season. Beane also acknowledged that there are going to be moments when Allen has to go for it before adding that he’s happy to hear the quarterback thinking more strategically about when he’s going to take risks in the future.
“Don’t let him fool anybody,” Beane said. “When it’s time to make a big play or we have a gotta have it moment and he doesn’t see an opportunity to throw it, he’s gonna tuck it and run. I’m just glad he’s at least open to being a little bit smarter and picking his spots maybe a little bit more than he did last season.”

Allen has been too successful as a runner to think that the team is ever going to stop using that skill as part of their offense, but it will be interesting to see how different things really look once the team is playing games again this fall.