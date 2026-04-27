Brandon Beane: Teams called about Keon Coleman, but we shut that down

The Bills continue to be adamant about their belief in wide receiver Keon Coleman’s ability to help the team in 2026.

Coleman became the subject of trade speculation after Bills owner Terry Pegula said the push to draft him in the second round in 2024 came from former head coach Sean McDermott’s staff rather than General Manager Brandon Beane, but Beane has said several times this offseason that the team thinks better days are coming for the wideout. During an appearance on WGR Monday, Beane reiterated that and said the Bills did not entertain trade overtures from other teams this offseason.

“We shut those down,” Beane said. “Our intention is for Keon to be here, so the word was out, so no calls this weekend. We’ve hit the reset button with him and hopefully the fanbase and everyone is behind him. I think his best year is yet to come here in 2026.”

The Bills traded for DJ Moore in March and they drafted Skyler Bell in the sixth round this weekend, but there’s space for Coleman to blossom in the Buffalo offense and it looks like he’ll be getting that chance this fall.