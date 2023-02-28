Brandon Beane: We’re still working through what we’ll do without Leslie Frazier this year

The Bills made a surprise announcement on Tuesday morning, as defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will step away from coaching in 2023 with a plan to return in 2024.

But he may or may not be returning to Buffalo.

When asked directly in his Tuesday press conference whether Frazier will return in 2024, General Manager Brandon Beane said he didn’t know yet.

“I think what we’re going to do is just take this year off and just let this year be and cross that in 2024,” Beane said at the Combine in Indianapolis.

Beane said Frazier reached out last week and through conversations, Frazier and the team concluded that he’d step away in 2023.

“He doesn’t want to retire,” Beane said. “He’s not there in his mind. But he just wanted to take a step back. So, the way we left it, he’s going to take 2023 off. But talking to him, he has full plans to return to coaching in 2024.”

The Bills are still trying to figure out what they’ll do for their defensive play-caller in 2023. One option is for head coach Sean McDermott to take over those duties given his background as a defensive coordinator. But even if McDermott doesn’t take that on, Beane anticipates McDermott being more hands-on with the defense.

“If Sean decided to take over play-calling, I’ve seen him do it for a long time [with] great success,” Beane said. “He’s gone against some great quarterbacks in his day and offensive gurus that you have to beat. So that would be great if that’s the route he feels is best for us, I’m going to support that. And [I have] full faith he would do a great job if it came to that.”