Brandon Graham re-signs with Eagles

Brandon Graham wanted one final season with the Eagles, and he’s getting it.

The Eagles announced today that Graham has signed a one-year contract to remain in Philadelphia for his 15th season.

It’s expected to be the final season for Graham, who’s still a defensive captain and team leader but no longer the elite defensive end he once was. Last year Graham played in all 17 games but was only on the field for 34 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.

Graham originally joined the Eagles as the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He has remained in Philadelphia since and has now played 195 regular-season games and 11 postseason games as an Eagle.